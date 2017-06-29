Pelosi: ‘Something Is Wrong’ With Trump, Mika Tweet Is ‘Blatantly Sexist’

Thursday at her weekly press briefing, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s tweets about MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski were “sad” and “blatantly sexist.”

President Trump tweeted:

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Pelosi said, “That really saddens me because it is so beneath the dignity of the president of the United States to engage in such behavior. I just don’t know why the Republicans — they can tolerate almost anything.”

She continued, “It’s really sad though — a president of the United States — something is wrong there.”

When asked if the tweet was sexist, Pelosi added, “I think it’s a blatantly sexist. I don’t even know that there’s any question about it.”

