SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Pelosi: ‘Something Is Wrong’ With Trump, Mika Tweet Is ‘Blatantly Sexist’



by Pam Key29 Jun 20170

Thursday at her weekly press briefing, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s tweets about MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski were “sad” and “blatantly sexist.”

President Trump tweeted:

Pelosi said, “That really saddens me because it is so beneath the dignity of the president of the United States to engage in such behavior. I just don’t know why the Republicans — they can tolerate almost anything.”

She continued, “It’s really sad though — a president of the United States — something is wrong there.”

When asked if the tweet was sexist, Pelosi added, “I think it’s a blatantly sexist. I don’t even know that there’s any question about it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x