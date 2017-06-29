Trump Calls CNN ‘Fake’

Thursday during a speech highlighting the Department of Energy’s “Unleashing American Energy” initiative, President Donald Trump said CNN was “fake” news.

advertisement

Trump said, “Americans were told that our nation could only solve this energy crisis by imposing draconian restrictions on energy production. But we now know that was all a big beautiful myth. It was fake. Don’t we love that term fake? What we’ve learned about fake over the last little while. Fake news. CNN fake. Whoops! The camera just went off. OK, you can come back. I promise I won’t say anything more about you. I see the red light go off. I say, whoa!”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN