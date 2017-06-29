SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Trump Calls CNN ‘Fake’

by Pam Key29 Jun 20170

Thursday during a speech highlighting the Department of Energy’s “Unleashing American Energy” initiative, President Donald  Trump said CNN was “fake” news.

Trump said, “Americans were told that our nation could only solve this energy crisis by imposing draconian restrictions on energy production. But we now know that was all a big beautiful myth. It was fake. Don’t we love that term fake? What we’ve learned about fake over the last little while. Fake news. CNN fake. Whoops! The camera just went off. OK, you can come back. I promise I won’t say anything more about you. I see the red light go off.  I say, whoa!”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x