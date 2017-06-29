Valerie Jarrett: Obamacare Process ‘Was All Very Transparent,’ ‘Open and Honest’

Thursday on a Facebook live event on the Democratic Party Facebook page, former White House senior advisor to President Barack Obama Valerie Jarrett said the legislative process to pass the Affordable Care Act in 2010 was “very transparent.”

Jarrett said, “I mean we had hundreds of meetings. We made hundreds of amendments. It was all very transparent. The President had a great meeting where we invited in the Republicans for an open press session to answer all of their questions. It was a collaborative effort. The intent was to make it bipartisan, and the intent was to be open and honest with the American people. Our scoring was put out for everybody to see because we wanted people to understand before the decision was made what was at stake and what we were trying to accomplish.”

“Right now, everyone was scurrying around this week to read a very long and complicated bill, and the question you have to say was, ‘If they’re proud of it, why were they hiding it behind closed doors?'” she continued. “And my real hot button is, why were 13 men in a room deciding about health care that impacts my life? You have 21 women in the Senate. They couldn’t have picked one of those women to be there?”

(h/t Grabien)

