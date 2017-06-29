Watch: Pregnant Woman Chases Down Purse Thief, Hits Him with Her Car in Walmart Parking Lot

A woman in Asheville, NC caught a man stealing her purse and jumped into action Wednesday, reports WLOS.

Christine Braswell, 26, said the man, later identified as Robert Raines, was rummaging through her SUV in the Walmart parking lot.

Braswell took off on foot after the man, but decided to hop in her car to chase him down because she is five months pregnant.

“He was with my purse and he took off and I took off after him,” Braswell told WLOS. “Me being five months pregnant, I chased a little ways then come back, jumped in the car, threw it in gear and come across the curb and ran him over. I was not going to let him get away with it. It’s not right, it’s not fair.”

Braswell was caught on camera hitting Raines with her car in the parking lot.

Raines was taken to the hospital after the incident. Per police, he is OK and only suffered minor injuries. He is charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny and misdemeanor damage to property for damaging the screens to Braswell’s phone and iPad.

Braswell is charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon for running Raines over.

