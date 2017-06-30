SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Bernstein Calls Trump Presidency ‘Malignant’ — Says Journalists Must Do ‘a Different Kind of Reporting’

by Jeff Poor30 Jun 20170

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” CNN contributor Carl Bernstein maintain the Donald Trump presidency required a different kind of reporting because as he put it, it was “malignant” presidency.

According to the journalist of Watergate fame, reporters should cover Trump almost as medical reporters given that it was his belief aspects of that presidency were “not functioning.”

“We’re in foreign territory,” Bernstein said. “We have never been in a malignant presidency like this before. It calls on our leaders. It calls on our journalists to do a different kind of reporting, a different kind of dealing with this presidency and the president of the United States. We in the press have to be kind of medical reporters right now. I don’t mean about the president’s psyche, but every aspect of his presidency and how and whether it is functioning because many aspects are not functioning.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x