Bernstein Calls Trump Presidency ‘Malignant’ — Says Journalists Must Do ‘a Different Kind of Reporting’

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” CNN contributor Carl Bernstein maintain the Donald Trump presidency required a different kind of reporting because as he put it, it was “malignant” presidency.

According to the journalist of Watergate fame, reporters should cover Trump almost as medical reporters given that it was his belief aspects of that presidency were “not functioning.”

“We’re in foreign territory,” Bernstein said. “We have never been in a malignant presidency like this before. It calls on our leaders. It calls on our journalists to do a different kind of reporting, a different kind of dealing with this presidency and the president of the United States. We in the press have to be kind of medical reporters right now. I don’t mean about the president’s psyche, but every aspect of his presidency and how and whether it is functioning because many aspects are not functioning.”

