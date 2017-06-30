Dan Rather Accuses GOP of ‘Hypocrisy,’ ‘Cowardice’ for Continuing to Working With Trump

On Thursday night’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” former CBS’s “Evening News” anchor Dan Rather discussed President Donald Trump’s tweets about MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski.

Rather declared the Republican Party was showing “hypocrisy” and “cowardice” for continuing to work with Trump.

Rather said, “Where in the Republican Party are there any profiles in courage? There’s a name for what we’ve been talking about here of playing both sides, when a bad tweet come out, say, “Oh, that’s terrible,” but then go back to supporting the president. The words are, they are tough words — one of the words is ‘hypocrisy.’ Another of the words is ‘cowardice.’ Nobody wants to go that strong, but we need to say things clearly. That’s what we’re seeing, and until we have some profiles in courage within the Republican Party itself, then this situation isn’t likely to change.”

