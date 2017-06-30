Maher: Dems ‘Are Complacent’ – Think Russia and Mueller Are ‘Going to Save Us’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” host and comedian Bill Maher criticized Democrats for believing that the Russia story and special counsel Robert Mueller will save them.
During a discussion with the panel on a potential permanent Republican Party majority, Maher said, “I think Democrats are complacent. They think Russia’s going to save us, that Bob Mueller’s going to come in with a report and –.”
After Mediaite founder Dan Abrams asked Maher if he really thinks that Democrats think that Bob Mueller will be their savior, Maher responded, “Yeah, I do.”
