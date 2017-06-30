Maher: ‘Right-Wing Spin Machine’ ‘Trying to Put This Over That We Are the Violent Ones’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said the right is trying to falsely claim that liberals are the violent ones.

Maher said, “According to the right-wing spin machine, the greatest threat to America now is that liberals are violent.”

After playing an ad that played in Georgia’s special election that linked Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff to the Congressional baseball shooting, Maher stated, “[S]ee, that’s what they do. But this idea, this is not just this one ad. I can read — I have so many quotes here. I’m not going to read them all, Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro, all the people on the right…who are saying things like, liberal hatred toward President Trump and Republicans have reached a fever pitch, and now it is becoming violent. Wait, I thought we were snowflakes? And now, any minute, Kathy Griffin might be coming in with a head, severed off. They are trying to put this over that we are the violent ones.”

“Savage Love” host Dan Savage agreed with Maher and said such claims are to boost gun sales “because the scary black president wasn’t coming for your guns anymore, not that he ever did, and the shrill lady wasn’t going to come for your guns, and gun sales went off the cliff after Trump won the election.”

