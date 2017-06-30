SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Maher: ‘We’re Not Even Sure’ Georgia Election Was Clean Because Ossoff Was Up in the Polls But Ended Up Losing

by Ian Hanchett30 Jun 20170

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that we aren’t sure that the Georgia 6th Congressional district special election was clean because Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff lost to Republican Karen Handel even though Ossoff was in the polls.

Maher asked counterterrorism expert Richard Clarke if had confidence that the 2018 and 2020 elections will “on the up and up?”

Maher then added, “Because we’re not even sure about that Georgia election we just had. Because he [Ossoff] was ahead in the polls. Once again, ahead in the polls, and then I guess something happened.”

