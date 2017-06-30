Maxine Waters: Trump Is ‘Not Presidential Material,’ ‘He’s Not Worthy’

In an interview with TMZ, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) weighed in President Donald Trump’s tweets about MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski.

She said those tweets confirmed he was “not presidential material.”

Waters said, “The tweet that we are witnessing today helps to confirm for all of those who had any doubts that this is not presidential material. He’s gone too far, stepped way over the line, added to everything he has done and said about women, and his history and his reputation about how he has dealt with women should be enough for everybody to conclude he’s not worthy.”

