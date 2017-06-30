MLB Network’s Peter Gammons: Cubs Considered Having Trump Tell Former Player ‘You’re Fired’

Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs designated catcher Miguel Montero after he blamed teammate and star pitcher Jake Arrieta for allowing seven stolen bases by the Washington Nationals in a 6-1 loss the night before.

According to MLB Network’s Peter Gammons, the Cubs considered having President Donald Trump use his signature “you’re fired” line on Montero while some members visited the White House.

“The temptation that the Cubs’ front office had was to have [Montero] go to the White House with a few Cubs players who wanted to go and then have Trump show a modicum of humor by saying, ‘you’re fired,’” Gammons said on “The Rich Eisen Show” Thursday.

He added, “But they decided against it. I know it was something they were all joking about yesterday.”

