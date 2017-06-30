Sheila Jackson Lee: Trump’s ‘Continuous Assault on Women’ Is Why He ‘Needs to Resign’

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) clarified that when she called for President Donald Trump to resign after his tweets about MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski, it was not based on one tweet.

Jackson Lee said, “Over his career here as president, his tenure, he has done a number of things, a number of tweets…a series of things. He is incompatible with the office and the leadership of this country. And, yes, the idea that his continuous assault on women only compounds the fact that I would ask him — it’s a job that he does not seemingly like, he needs to resign.”

“And I stand by that because he is inappropriate for the office,” she added. “You can’t even get answers from his cabinet officers about housing, about State Department issues because they’re not staffed. They’re not staffed because the White House can’t seem to agree on appointments. You have to be able to run this country on behalf of the American people.”

