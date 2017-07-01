Brooks: Repealing Obamacare Without a Replacement the ‘Definition of Bad Leadership’ and Not Realistic

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks argued that repealing Obamacare now without a replacement and doing replacement later isn’t realistic.

Brooks said President Trump saying that if Republicans can’t agree on a replacement, they should repeal Obamacare now and replace it later is “the definition of bad leadership. I mean, he had a more sensible position not too long ago, which is, you do both things at the same time. If you repeal in the fantasy that you’re going to replace later, when you can’t replace now, that’s just not a realistic way to make policy.”

Brooks added of the current replacement bill, “If you can’t agree on this, there’s not some mythical future piece of legislation out there that’s going to pass.”

