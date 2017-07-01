David Corn: Maybe Mueller Should Look into ‘Morning Joe’ Allegation that Trump Extorted Them

Mother Jones Washington bureau chief and MSNBC analyst David Corn weighed in Saturday on “AM Joy” on the feud between President Donald Trump and “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

Corn suggested both special counsel Robert Mueller and Congress should look into the couple’s claim that they were extorted by Donald Trump and the “National Enquirer.”

“If Joe’s account is accurate, then you might actually have White House officials breaking the law, the law of New York state against extortion and coercion. I’ve talked to several criminal defense attorneys, with me and my colleague Dan Friedman yesterday, who said this could be a good case of extortion,” Corn told host Joy Reid.

“None of this is par for the course,” he added. “It does reveal a lot about how the White House works and how the tweets themselves reveal how Donald Trump’s mind seems to function essentially when it comes to blood and women, but it’s all, I mean, I really do believe this is a serious matter, and that Congress ought to look into this and that perhaps this is another thing that special counsel Robert Mueller should look into.

