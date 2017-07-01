Tamara Holder: ‘The Women in Donald Trump’s Life Probably Have Smaller Minds Than His Small Hands’

During Saturday’s “AM Joy” on MSNBC, attorney and former Fox News Channel host Tamara Holder said the women in President Donald Trump’s life have brains smaller than the president’s hands because they do not stop him when he criticizes other women.

“I think that the women in Donald Trump’s life probably have smaller minds than his small hands,” Holder told host Joy Reid.

She went on to say Trump has surrounded himself with “very, very weak-minded women who are afraid of him” and can only defend him rather than speak out against him.

“He has continued to surround himself, Donald Trump, with very, very weak-minded women who are afraid of him. We are seeing Donald Trump explode from very, very far away. Imagine the fear that these women have when they’re up close and personal with him. You can’t fight fire with fire if you’re standing right next to it. It’s going to explode and you’re going to blow up. So, this is why he has surrounded himself with women who can’t do anything other than defend him — kind of defend him, just not say anything.”

