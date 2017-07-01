Trump: ‘Fake Media Is Trying to Silence Us, But We Will Not Let Them’

. @POTUS : "The fake media tried to stop us from going to the White House but I'm president and they're not." pic.twitter.com/QdqF7h7CbU

In his Saturday “Celebrate Freedom Rally” speech, President Donald Trump hammered the “fake media” for trying to stop him.

“The fake media is trying to silence us, but we will not let them — because the people know the truth,” Trump said at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. “The fake media tried to stop us from going to the White House, but I’m president and they’re not.”

He added, “The fact is the press has destroyed themselves because they went too far. Instead of being subtle and smart, they used a hatchet. And the people saw right it right from the beginning. The dishonest media will never keep us from accomplishing our objectives on behalf of our great American people.

