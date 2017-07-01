Trump: Since Signing the Declaration of Independence, ‘America Always Affirmed that Liberty Comes from Our Creator’

Saturday, President Donald Trump said in his “Celebrate Freedom Rally” speech honoring veterans at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. that ever since signing the Declaration of Independence, America had “affirmed that liberty comes from our creator,” adding that “no earthly force can ever take those rights away.”

“Since the signing of the Declaration of Independence 241 years ago, America always affirmed that liberty comes from our creator,” Trump declared. “Our rights are given to us by God and no earthly force can ever take those rights away. That is why my administration is returning that power back to where it belongs — to the people.”

