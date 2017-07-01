Yamiche Alcindor: ‘Racial Dynamic’ to Obamacare, ‘People Don’t Like the Fact That They Had to Think About this President’

On Friday’s broadcast of PBS’ “Washington Week,” New York Times reporter and NBC contributor Yamiche Alcindor argued that there will always be a “racial dynamic” to Obamacare.

Alcindor began by saying that when she’s talked to people they love that pre-existing conditions are covered, but some “don’t like the fact that the government told them that they had to buy a product. So there are these people that love the fact that they have – that they can get covered with pre-existing conditions, but don’t really understand that it’s because healthy people had to buy insurance.”

She added, “I think it’s also, in all this conversation, Obamacare, the fact that it’s named that, it, to me, as a reporter, I found it to be two things. People are very angry at just the politics of it. And frankly, people are also — I think there’s always going to be a racial dynamic to this, which is, that people don’t like the fact that they had to think about this president. So people who, one, didn’t like the president for political reasons, but also, people who just don’t like the president’s aura. They don’t like — they didn’t like what he represented as a country – how he represented us as a country, they also have that problem going on too.”

CBS Congressional Correspondent Nancy Cordes added, “And I think the fact that Obamacare is now becoming more popular after he left really proves that point.”

