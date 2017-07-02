Carl Bernstein: Trump’s CNN Tweet Raises Questions About the ‘Stability’ of His State of Mind

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” while discussing a new tweet from President Donald Trump that shows him wrestling a CNN logo, veteran journalist Carl Bernstein said it raised questions about “stability” of Trump.

Bernstein said, “First it’s not just anti-CNN. It’s anti-freedom of the press. It’s anti-freedom of speech. It is a definitive statement by the president of the United States. I think it also goes to the question that many military leaders —questions raised by military leaders in this country now, by the intelligence community, by people in Congress, about the stability of the president of the United States.”

“This is an index of his state of mind, visually,” he continued. “It’s very disturbing. There’s nothing light-hearted about it whatsoever. It is an incitement. It is definitive, as I say, in the way this president views a free press and its exercise under the First Amendment to the Constitution.”

