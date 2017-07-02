CNN’s Stelter: Trump’s CNN Tweet an Attempt to ‘Impersonate Hugo Chavez’

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” while discussing a tweet from President Donald Trump that showed him wrestling a CNN logo, host Brian Stelter said Trump was trying to “impersonate Hugo Chavez.”

advertisement

Stelter said, “This is day six of Trump’s anti-media tweet storms. We’ve been covering this all week long. His offensive tweets about Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski took up days of news coverage. And those came after days of attacks against CNN and “The Washington Post.” Now his target on Sunday is CNN again. Who knows which outlet will be next. Who’s going to speak out? Are other media outlets going to speak up?”

He added, “Is this president trying to impersonate Hugo Chavez, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Vladimir Putin? Because this is exactly the kind of language that leaders use when they’re trying to undermine the press. Of course, the American press is much more free than reporters in places like Russia and Turkey and Venezuela. On this Independence day weekend that’s something we should all be celebrating.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN