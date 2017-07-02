Dem Rep Lieu: CNN Tweet Suggests Trump ‘Is Mentally Not Well’

Sunday on MSNBC, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s tweet this morning of a video that shows him wrestling a CNN logo suggests that he is “mentally not well.”

Lieu said, “Donald Trump has had a series of highly disturbing tweets, but his last one on Sunday morning was beyond disturbing. We now have the president encouraging violence against the media. He is increasing the risk that a journalist is going to get injured or get killed, And that is wildly inappropriate. It also shows that this is what’s in the president’s mind. He is thinking about violence. He’s thinking about assaulting a reporter.”

He continued, “I’m not going to let unanswered when the president tweets out false things or things encouraging violence or things suggesting that he is mentally not well. I am going to point those out and highlight them to the American public.”

He added, “I’m asking the Republican leadership for their help. They need to put country above party. We need an intervention. They need to intervene because something is not right now with the White House and with the president of the United States.

