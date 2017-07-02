SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Dem Rep Sherman: We Have to ‘Act Now’ to Impeach Trump for ‘Abuse of Power,’ ‘Incompetence’

by Pam Key2 Jul 20170

Sunday in Los Angeles at a protest, Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Sherman said, “I served with Mike Pence in Congress for twelve years. I disagree with him on just about everything. I never dreamed I would be standing on a stage advocating an action that would put him in the White House. But it is time to start the process. Not to change America’s policy. We will do that in 2018. We will do that in 2020. But we have to act now to begin a process to protect our country from abuse of power and impulsive, ignorant incompetence.”

