GOP Sen Lee: Senate Health Care Bill ‘Leaves Out’ Forgotten Man and Woman

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) said the Senate Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare “leaves out” the forgotten man and woman.

advertisement

Lee said, “This bill, the one we’ve been discussing in the Senate has bail-outs for insurance companies. It has hundreds of bills of dollars in tax relief for the affluent. It has provisions for the poor, what it leaves out are the forgotten man and woman, those earning a combined household $75,000 or so, who have been left behind.”

“And these are the people who helped propel President Trump to victory last November,” he continued. “We need to do more to help them and to make sure that they’re able to purchase the kind of health care they want, the kind of healthcare that’s affordable for their families.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN