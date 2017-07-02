Kasich: Trump’s Tweets Have a ‘Coarseness’ That Is ‘Not Acceptable’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” while discussing President Donald Trump tweets, Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said the “coarseness” of those tweets were not acceptable.

Kasich said, “It’s unfortunate, and people are now begging the president not to do this. You know, he ought to stop doing it, and we’ll have to see what happens. It’s one of the few things that I think brought Republicans and Democrats together. They spend so much time fighting and then they’re all aghast, you know, and so it’s just not the way we ought to be. The coarseness is not acceptable.”

He added, “I’m going to hope he grows into this job and understands you need to be a unifier. Any politician who is not a unifier is not somebody that I want to be for. So I’m hoping that he’ll, you know, that his family is going to talk to him and they’ll say knock it off.”