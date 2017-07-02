Levin: ‘The Entire Progressive Movement Rejects the Declaration of Independence’

Sunday on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” conservative talk show host Mark Levin criticized progressivism, saying the “entire progressive moment rejects the Declaration of Independence.”

Levin went on to explain that progressives believe that rights come from the government, adding that those who fought in the Revolution would be “appalled” by people with the same mindset as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

“You can’t have health care unless the government controls it and redistributes it. You can’t have education unless the government controls it and redistributes it. It’s nonsense,” he argued.