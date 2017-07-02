Navarro: Trump’s CNN Tweet ‘an Incitement to Violence’ — ‘He Is Going to Get Someone Killed in the Media’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” while discussing a new tweet from President Donald Trump that shows him wrestling a CNN logo, Republican strategist Ana Navarro said Trump’s tweets about the media

Navarro said, “I must say I think it’s unacceptable. As the president of the United States taking things way too far. It is an incitement to violence. He is going to get somebody killed in the media. Maybe that will stop him. I am disappointed beyond belief by the answer that the homeland security adviser just gave. What a wuss. What a wuss you could see he is ceding his principles.”

“You can’t say the difference between right and wrong,” she continued. “That’s what’s part of the problem. He is surrounded by enablers that do nothing but shake their heads and nod their heads in agreement with everything he says. They have got to stop. They have got to stand for democracy for freedom of the press. This is just going way too the president of the United States is inciting violence against the free press and America. We cannot stand for it.”

