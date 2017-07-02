Sebastian Gorka: ‘The Fake News Complex Is Collapsing’

Sunday, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to the president, said on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable” that the fake news media is “collapsing in on itself.”

“To those supporters of the Trump administration who may have been worried by all the fake news reporting of the last 23 weeks, I can assure you, just ignore it,” Gorka told host John Catsimatidis. “The fake news complex is collapsing in on itself. We see that with the massive scandal at CNN, having to fire people who were generating totally false stories about the administration. We see that with the severe personnel cuts at ‘The New York Times.'”

“We are not affected by the fake news here inside the West Wing,” he added.

