Watch: Sally Kohn Attacks Kayleigh McEnany for Saying Trump’s CNN Tweet ‘Was Just a Joke’

by Pam Key2 Jul 20170

CNN political commentators Kayleigh McEnany and Sally Kohn got heated exchange while discussing a new tweet from President Donald Trump that shows him wrestling a CNN logo.

McEnany said, “Look, it wasn’t advisable. I wouldn’t have advised him to send that out, but I would say he does have a right to fight back.”

Kohn shot back, “I can’t believe you can defend this! I mean, really? Is there—my question is there no line? Like, if that had been a picture not of a CNN logo… but it had been Jake Tapper’s head he was punching, would that cross a line for you? What if it was a picture of Donald Trump holding a bloodied CNN logo up? When does it cross the line? When does it cross the line?”

McEnany said, “You appear to have a listening problem, Sally — because I said it was not advisable for him to send that out.”

Kohn responded, “And you defended it! You said it was just a joke!”

McEnany added,“Yes it was just a joke.”

