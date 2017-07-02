SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Watch: Trump Takes Down CNN With Tweeted Wrestlemania Meme — CNN Responds

by Pam Key2 Jul 20170

Sunday morning President Donald Trump tweeted a video that shows him wrestling a CNN logo.

Later, CNN responded with a statement.

Statement as follows:

It is a sad day when the president of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Cleary Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the president had never done so. Instead of preparing for his overseas trip, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, North Korea and working on the health care bill he is involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office. We’ll keep doing our jobs. he should start doing his.

