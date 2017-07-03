CNN’s John King Rips Fox News — They Ask Trump ‘Are You Excellent or Extraordinary?’

Monday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” while discussing President Donald Trump’s criticism of the media, host John King took a shot at the Fox News Channel.

King had previously called Fox “state TV.”

He said, “He beats up on news organizations. And maybe we don’t give enough credit for executive actions taken, but he promised a wall, Congress won’t pay for the wall. He promised to repeal Obamacare. He said it would be easy. We’re almost six months in, and it’s very hard. We could go on and on with the list. There’s another network he doesn’t criticize where when they interview him they ask him, ‘Sir, we’re confused, are you excellent or are you extraordinary?’”

