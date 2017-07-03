CNN’s Rangappa: Congressional Baseball Shooting Shows ‘Unhinged’ People ‘May Act on’ Messages Like Trump WWE Tweet

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “At This Hour,” CNN Legal and National Security Analyst Asha Rangappa commented on President Trump’s WWE tweet by arguing that the Congressional baseball shooting shows that deranged people will take messages like that and possibly act on them.

advertisement

Rangappa said, “I think that it is in direct contradiction to what Sarah Huckabee Sanders said last week, that he doesn’t depict or promote violence in any way. Whether or not it’s a threat, we know from this attack on our congressmen in the baseball field that whatever is intended, there are people out there who will — unhinged, irrational who take these messages, internalize them, and may act on them. And of all people, the president of the United States should understand that, particularly in the wake of that tragedy, and be much more responsible and careful in what he puts out on a social media platform to 30 million viewers.”

CNN Military and Diplomatic Analyst Rear Admiral John Kirby (Ret) added, “Whether he was joking or not, he’s sending a message that this kind of violence is okay, and that the media are an okay target for violence.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett