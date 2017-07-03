Dem Sen Wyden: Trump’s Tweets Are Dividing, Polarizing America

Monday on KOBI’s “Five on 5,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) said President Donald Trump’s tweets are “constantly” polarizing and dividing the nation.

advertisement

Wyden said, “Certainly it is his choice, but I also think that if you look at America’s history—that’s why I say we are strongest when we set the bar high—is if we continue to have these kinds of tweets that constantly divide people, that constantly produce more polarization, it just distracts from the heavy lifting we have got to do—particularly on major economic issues.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN