GOP Rep Taylor to CNN: ‘You Guys Are Getting Played’

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Scott Taylor (R-VA) told show co-host Alisyn Camerota the media were overreacting to President Donald Trump’s attacks on them.

Taylor suggested a more policy-specific direction of media coverage instead of responding to the attacks. Taylor’s remarks came a day after Trump tweeted a video of himself pummeling a body with a CNN logo superimposed over WWE’s Vince McMahon’s face at Wrestlemania 23 in 2007.

“I think you guys are getting played man,” Taylor said. “I think every time he does this you guys overreact, and by you guys I mean the media in general, and you play right into his hands.”

