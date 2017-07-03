Katy Tur: Trump Is Advocating Violence Against Reporters

On Monday’s “MSNBC Live,” anchor Katy Tur stated President Trump is advocating violence against reporters.

Representative Lee Zeldin (R-NY) stated that he didn’t find the WWE tweet presidential, but that there are “people within the media who are trying to take him [President Trump] down.”

Tur then asked, “Do you think we’re trying to take him down, or are just trying to hold him accountable for the things that he says and the promises that he makes and the inconsistencies and the firing of the FBI director and saying it’s because of the Russia investigation and then not coming out and saying Russia hacked into the election? Do you believe the media is trying to take him down or are we just reporting facts that this white house doesn’t like? And if so, it is appropriate for the president to come out and attack reporters and advocate violence against us, which is essentially what that is doing?”

