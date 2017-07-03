Mike Huckabee: ‘The Media Basically Hate Donald Trump More Than They Love America’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” former Gov. Mike Huckabee (R-AR) called out the media for their tendency to highlight what it deemed to be offensive from President Donald Trump while ignoring his pro-America rhetoric on this Fourth of July holiday.

That according to Huckabee indicated the media hated Trump more than they love the United States of America.

“The media basically hate Donald Trump more than they love America,” Huckabee said. “So, they’re going to ignore the pro-America comments that he makes and they’re going to camp out and never leave the campsite if he says something that offends them, which in many cases they deserve it.”

