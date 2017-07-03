Tucker Carlson Mocks CNN For Suggesting That Trump’s Trolling Was Dangerous

Monday night on Fox News Channel, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host Tucker Carlson mocked CNN for their analysts and reporters claiming President Donald Trump’s tweet of a video that showed him wrestling a man with a CNN logo superimposed over his head was a danger to journalists.

Carlson said, “Donald Trump’s feud with the media got even weirder and more intense over the weekend after the president tweeted a video of his staged brawl with wrestling mogul Vince McMahon with a CNN logo superimposed over McMahon’s face. It was a little confusing since CNN and pro wrestling could not be more different. One is an entertainment venture that promotes over-the-top fictional narratives and rigs its fights. The other is the WWE, but whatever. There’s a word for this. It’s called trolling, the digital version of getting someone’s goat. Should the president take time from running the free world to drive the media insane? Maybe not. Probably not. But he obviously enjoys it quite a bit.”

He added, “CNN’s media critic Brian Stelter argued that the video is so offensive, that we ought to suspend the free expression and censor the president’s speech, at least on social media. It’s kind of an odd argument for a journalist to make, but there you have it.”

Carlson said CNN was not this concerned about “lives in danger” when Chelsea Manning leaked classified information endangering CIA agents and added, “So few reporters care, it was not about them, so it was not that interesting.”

