Venus Williams Brought to Tears Discussing Fatal Car Crash: ‘I’m Completely Speechless’

Shortly after winning her opening round matchup at Wimbledon Monday, Venus Williams was overcome with emotions in the media room.
A reporter asked the tennis star about her car crash last month that resulted in the death of 78-year-old Jerome Barson and an emotional Williams was at a loss for words.
“I’m completely speechless,” Williams replied. “It’s just — yeah, I mean, I’m just …”
While trying to regain her composure, a Wimbledon official said Williams could not answer any other questions about the situation because Barson’s estate is suing her for the incident.
Per ESPN, Williams continued to sit silently for a moment before eventually walking out of the media room.
She later returned to answer more questions.
