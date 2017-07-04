Dem Rep Meeks: ‘I Have Real Concerns’ About Trump’s ‘Lack of Seriousness’

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” when asked about President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming meeting at the G20 summit in Germany, Rep Gregory Meeks (D-NY) said he had “real concerns” about Trump’s “lack of seriousness.”

advertisement

Partial transcript as follows:

CAMEROTA: So all of this looms on the eve of the G20 Summit. It’s going to be very interesting to see how President Trump does with all these world leaders. He’s going to have his first face-to-face meeting with President Putin of Russia. What do you want President Trump to say to him?

MEEKS: I think President Trump needs to confront him about Russia’s involvement in our democratic process. He needs to do what President Macron did in France, stood up in front of Mr. Putin and challenged them about their involvement in European elections. There’s got to be a confrontation in that that the president should also talk to him about human rights violations in Russia. There’s some very real concerns he cannot kowtow to him.

CAMEROTA: It doesn’t sound like either of those will happen. Just from the intelligence that we’ve gotten out of the administration, it doesn’t sound like those are the top priorities. In fact, it sounds like President Trump is going talk to Russia about their cooperation with Syria and fighting ISIS, that’s what they say is the at the top of their list.

MEEKS: Which is a problem which gives me serious concerns, because when you see the President even at the White House when he had the foreign minister there, he did not let American reporters in. It was only reported by Russians, seems to me, and then they were joking he gave away some top secret information. So I have real concerns, that’s why I have concerns about President Trump’s presidency and his lack of seriousness that the whole world is looking at.

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN