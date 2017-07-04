Dem Sen Booker: I Don’t Know If I’ll Run in 2020

This week on “The Axe-Files,” a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN, when asked by host David Axelrod about a presidential bid in 2020, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) did not rule out that possibility.

Booker said, “I think that politicians make a terrible mistake if they’re thinking about aspirations for another office because I think it undermines their integrity where they are.

He added, “So I don’t know what the future’s going to bring. I’m not making predictions, but I want to unleash the fullness of who I am right now, and I want to call out injustice where I see it.”

