SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Dem Sen Booker: I Don’t Know If I’ll Run in 2020

by Pam Key4 Jul 20170

This week on “The Axe-Files,” a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN, when asked by host David Axelrod about a presidential bid in 2020, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) did not rule out that possibility.

Booker said, “I think that politicians make a terrible mistake if they’re thinking about aspirations for another office because I think it undermines their integrity where they are.

He added, “So I don’t know what the future’s going to bring. I’m not making predictions, but I want to unleash the fullness of who I am right now, and I want to call out injustice where I see it.”

(h/t The Hill)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x