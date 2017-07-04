Dennis Kucinich: Dems’ 25th Amendment Proposal ‘Destroying the Party’ – ‘Not Good for the Country’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Fox News Contributor and former Democratic Congressman Dennis Kucinich argued that House Democrats’ 25th Amendment proposal on President Trump is destroying the party’s ability to be an effective opposition party.

advertisement

Kucinich said, “I think it’s destroying the party as an effective opposition. People want political parties to be focused on America’s economic needs, on jobs, wages, healthcare, education, retirement security, and peace, and they want American politicians to be constructive, not destructive. And I think that what’s happening here is not — it’s not good for the country.”

He added, “I think there are some people in the party who are still having a great difficulty being able to reconcile the results of the November 2016 elections with their own politics, and we have to realize the American people are the ones who judge president trump. they decided he should be president in November of 2016, and that’s the way the process works. And so, we must find common ground, and you can’t establish common ground if you are slinging mud.”

Kucinich further argued that if the Democrats want new leadership, they should “disconnect” from corporations funding the party.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett