Fmr Obama WH Ethics Czar: I’ve ‘Really Wondered’ If Trump Is ‘Operating at Full Capacity’

On Tuesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” CNN commentator and former Obama White House Ethics Czar Ambassador Norm Eisen weighed in the 25th Amendment proposal put forth by House Democrats by stating he has wondered if President Trump is operating at full mental capacity.

Eisen said, “The bill is based on the constitutional principle, it’s in the 25th Amendment, that Congress can set up a commission to look at capacity issues. And nobody thinks the bill is going to pass tomorrow, but there’s a set of serious issues that the bill–which is sponsored by Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD), himself a constitutional scholar–raises. Number one, I and others have looked at some of the president’s inappropriate and bizarre behavior, like the famous CNN attack video tweet, and really wondered if he’s operating at full capacity. So, there are reasons to ask these questions.”

He added that medical professionals should look at the “legitimate” question of President Trump’s mental fitness.

