Tom Brady on His Future: ‘I Know I’ve Got a Lot Left in Me’

New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady recently sat down for an interview with ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi and discussed his trip to Asia and his future in the NFL.

advertisement

Brady, who will be 40 when the next season begins, said he has “a lot left” in the tank and thinks he can play around five more years.

“My mid-forties I’ve always said. So, naturally, that’s 45, but you know, football is a contact sport. I don’t think you can take anything for granted in football. I mean, things happen. It’s just part of the sport. I would love to be able to continue playing at that level. You know, as long as I keep playing well and committed to it I will keep doing it. I know I’ve got a lot left in me,” Brady told Negandhi.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent