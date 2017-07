Joey “Jaws” Chestnut beat his 2016 International Hot Dog Eating Contest record of 70 hot dogs Tuesday at the annual July Fourth Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest by devouring a total of 72 in ten minutes.

Carmen Cincotti finished in second place with 68 hot dogs, while 2015 winner Matt Stonie ended in third with 48.

