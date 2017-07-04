Watch: LA Reporter Surrounded by Puking, Beer-Chugging ‘Triathletes’ Sprayed with Liquid on Live TV

On the Fourth of July during a live shot on KTLA at the Hermosa Beach “Ironman” competition, which participants run a mile, swim a mile and chug a six-pack of beer, reporter Wendy Burch was sprayed with liquid she said she hoped was just beer “from all directions.”

advertisement

After the incident, Burch came back on air saying, “I should get hazard pay for what I had to go through before. This is the Ironman competition here at Hermosa Beach. Competitors run along the beach for a mile, then they swim over a mile and then after the swim the competitors have to drink, chug the beer on the beach. And as you can imagine things got crazy! I was surrounded by sweaty men drinking beer.”

When asked if she was hit by beer or something else, Burch said, “Well, we want to hope it was people throwing beer, but who knows.”