Assistant Dem Whip Cardenas: ‘We Have to Look in the Mirror’ and Decide If Party Can Put Best Foot Forward With Pelosi

On Wednesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” House Democratic Assistant Whip Representative Tony Cardenas (D-CA) responded to questions on whether the party can put its best foot forward with Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as Minority Leader by saying no one is more important than the country and the party has to decide whether or not it can move forward with the best message if Pelosi remains at the helm.

advertisement

Cardenas said the meeting he participated in that apparently discussed the possibility of replacing Pelosi was “necessary.” He added, “[T]he question that I have to my colleagues, are we putting our best foot forward? What do we need to do? We lost the House in 2010. We didn’t regain it in 2012, ’14, or ’16. We’re fast approaching 2018. And what are we doing to make sure that our message is there, that we’re working for the people of America, we care about children’s education, we care about health care, we care about those things? Obviously, we need to do a better job of communicating that.”

Anchor John Berman then asked Cardenas, “Does that mean with or without Nancy Pelosi as Democratic Leader?”

Cardenas answered, “No one person is more important than this country. And the bottom line is this, we need to move forward with our best foot forward, with the best plan, with the best individuals, and having the best, honest message.”

Host Poppy Harlow asked Cardenas, “Can you do that with Nancy Pelosi, yes or no?”

Cardenas responded, “As far as I’m concerned, we have to look in the mirror and realize whether we can or can’t, and then move forward and make some tough decisions.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett