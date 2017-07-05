CNN’s Camerota: ‘Remarkable’ Wrestling GIF Guy Was Tracked Down and Apologized

Wednesday on CNN’s “New Day,” host Alisyn Camerota said it was “remarkable” CNN found and got an apology from the Reddit user who was credited with creating the video that President Donald Trump tweeted out last weekend that showed him wrestling a man with a CNN logo superimposed on his head.

Camerota called the apology a “glimmer of hope.”

Partial transcript as follows.

CAMEROTA: Something remarkable I thought happened yesterday. I thought it was remarkable that CNN found the Reddit user who created the gif of Donald Trump and the wrestling video and where he punches CNN. So the investigative team went back and found the guy who first created this, who took credit for it—and then here comes the remarkable part: he apologized. He apologized for having done this.

The reason that I think this is so notable, Chris Cillizza, is because this is a very full-throated, I think, genuine, honest apology. He has also asked that we not reveal his name or whereabouts and we at CNN are honoring that because he’s apologized and he thinks that he would then be in danger and at risk if other people knew his name. We get it. We understand that. So I don’t know, I just think that this is just a very interesting addendum to this whole story.

CUOMO: When exposed and identified, he then decided —

CAMEROTA: — good enough!

CUOMO: — to apologize for multiple entries on his account that all to the same [unintelligble] of hate.

CAMEROTA: I get you. But a lot of people don’t apologize even when exposed. I just see this as a possible glimmer of hope.