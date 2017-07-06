Andrea Mitchell: Trump ‘Slamming’ NBC News Is a ‘Badge of Honor’

Thursday on MSNBC, network host Andrea Mitchell said it was”badge of honor” for NBC to be slammed by President Donald Trump.

Mitchell said,”Well that was refreshing, President Trump in Warsaw praising free speech in his speech today. But only a few hours earlier at a joint press conference, his first on the world stage, with Poland’s president, Mr. Trump returned to form, slamming the media.”

In a video clip of his press conference in Poland, Trump said, “They have been fake news for a long time. They’ve been covering me in a very dishonest way.”

He continued, “With CNN and others. I mean and others, NBC is equally as bad, despite the fact that I’ve made them a fortune with ‘The Apprentice.'”

After the clip had finished, Mitchell quipped, “Badge of honor.”

The Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart said, “In that press conference with the Polish leader right there, you got the real Donald Trump, the off-the-cuff Donald Trump, and the off-the-cuff Donald Trump doesn’t like the free press very much.”

Mitchell added, “Especially women in the free press.”

(h/t WFB)

