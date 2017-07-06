SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

CNN’s Lemon: Trump Is ‘the Biggest Purveyor of Fake News’ in U.S. — ‘CNN Is Just Fine’

by Ian Hanchett6 Jul 20170

On Thursday’s “CNN Tonight,” anchor Don Lemon argued that President Donald Trump was the United States’ biggest purveyor of fake news and that CNN was “just fine.”

Lemon said, after playing a clip of Trump criticizing CNN in Poland earlier in the day, “[T]he biggest purveyor of fake news is the president, in this country, because he does it a lot. Number two, CNN is just fine. And number three, he would not have turned to the Polish president and asked that question had he known what just happened with the press in Poland.”

