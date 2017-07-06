Dem Sen Franken: Trump Voters Prefer Fake News

Thursday on San Francisco’s KQED-FM, Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) accused Trump voters of preferring what he called “fake news.”

Franken said, “Basically, we have this country, people self-sort and get their information from different sources that confirm their own bias. There are a lot of Americans getting their news from those kinds of sources — Rush Limbaugh, Fox News.”

Discussing Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, Franken said,”What happened in the election—and by the way, the intelligence committees should be, and the Justice Department which isn’t doing this evidently—should be working on how to prevent this from happening again. So what happened was they hacked the DNC, they hacked Podesta, and then they had a 1,000 trolls.”

He continued, “They had all these trolls sending out fake stories that got picked up by people’s Facebook. And Trump voters preferred fake news that was being put up by the Soviets—I’m sorry, the Russians—and by other people. And that’s part of what this coordination and we’re going to be looking into— whether that was coordinated. And so you put out this narrative about how corrupt Hillary was and people bought into that. And they sent it to each other. That was part of what the Russians did. That was a big part of what their effort was.”

