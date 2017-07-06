Gingrich: Trump ‘Landmark’ Warsaw Speech Best Since FDR Explaining ‘This Is a War About Civilization’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich boasted about how good President Donald Trump’s speech he gave earlier in the day in Warsaw, Poland the United States’ current role in the world from a historical perspective.

Gingrich told fill-in Laura Ingraham the speech was much like the one former President Ronald Reagan gave in 1982 to British parliament and laid out the “struggle” the West is facing with Islamic terrorism and “bureaucratic secularists.”

“I thought it was very much like Reagan’s 1982 speech at Westminster, which was one of his best speeches,” Gingrich said. “Trump is describing in a way almost no American president has since Franklin Delano Roosevelt that this is a war about civilization — that we are in a struggle. And I thought he was particularly courageous in pointing out that not only are we in a struggle with Islamic terrorists, we’re also in a struggle with bureaucratic secularists such as the British court that basically wants to kill Charlie Gard, the little baby that they do not want to allow to go and have any kind of help, either at the Vatican or in the United States.”

“It’s a landmark,” he added. “I think people will be able to see philosophically a lot better who Donald Trump is from this speech and I think from the standpoint of the Polish people it was enormously heartening to have an American president so decisively with them and so openly tough about communism and about Russia.”

